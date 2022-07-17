Vice President Polls: Nadda Urges All Parties, UPA Allies To Back 'Kisan Putra' Dhankhar

After the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) announced Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate on July 16, for the Vice-Presidential elections, JP Nadda, the President of the BJP, has stated that they have nominated a 'Kisan Putra' and also urged the all the parties to support him.

The BJP chief said, "For Vice-Presidential polls, we have nominated a 'Kisan Putra', a person from a humble background, who also served the country in different capacities for three decades. I urge all political parties, especially UPA allies to support Jagdeep Dhankhar."

Nadda also made a special request to all parties in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to consider Jagdeep Dhankar, a first generation professional from a modest agricultural family, who has now spent more than three decades in public life, and give him all their support in the upcoming Vice Presidential elections, in the true spirit of democracy.

Jagdeep Dhankhar well-versed with legislative affairs: PM Modi

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed in legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," PM Modi wrote in the post in Twitter and also shared a picture from their recent meeting.

#WATCH | For Vice-Presidential polls, we have nominated a 'Kisan Putra', a person from a humble background, who also served the country in different capacities for three decades. I urge all political parties, especially UPA allies to support Jagdeep Dhankhar: BJP chief JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/RTdJ1DQJQI — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Born on May 18, 1951, Dhankar is a former Lok Sabha member (from 1989 to 1991) and is currently serving as the Governor of West Bengal. He hails from a village in Rajasthan's Kithana in the Jhunjhunu district.

The WB Governor entered politics after becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Lok Sabha constituency Jhunjhunu in 1989 and a Union Minister in 1990 while representing the Janata Dal at the time. Currently a BJP member, he has been associated with the saffron party since 2003.

If elected, Dhankhar will replace Naidu, who has held the Vice Presidency since August 11, 2017. Naidu's term will end on August 10 and as per Article 68 of the constitution, "An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term."

(With inputs from ANI)