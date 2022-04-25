Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Flags 'loopholes' In Anti-defection Law, Calls For Amendment

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for an amendment in the anti-defection law due to the "loopholes" in it and suggested that those lawmakers switching to other parties should not be offered other posts before re-election.

Addressing the occasion of the 50th year of the Press Club in Bengaluru, Naidu said the changing of parties has become a big menace in the country. In a democracy, you can switch parties if you don't like a policy or a leader. But when you quit, you must also leave the position that was given to you by that party, he said.

"There are certain loopholes in the anti-defection law. It allows wholesale defection, but not retail defection. If you want to leave a party, leave and resign from the post. If you want to get re-elected, it is okay. But during that period, you should not be offered any post. This has to be followed by all. The time has come to amend the anti-defection law," the Vice President added.

He expressed discontent over the non-effective method of dealing with the defectors and said that at times, the decision is pronounced against them after their tenure is over. "There has to be clarity in the law and the courts, it should be decided within six months, maximum," he said.

The Vice President, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha further appealed to the political parties to make their own code of conduct and follow it "not only inside the Parliament but also outside".

"The political parties also must make a commitment to see that whatever they promise to the people in the manifesto, that is followed," he said.

'Elect people who have 4 Cs': Vice President

Naidu, expressing concerns over the "decline" at various levels including politics, asked the people to elect people with "character, calibre, capacity, and conduct".

"People should elect leaders with character, calibre, capacity, and conduct. But these four Cs are replaced by the other four Cs, which are caste, community, cash, and criminality. In certain places, they started dominating politics because of which politics is vitiated and weakened," the Vice President added.

(With inputs from agency)