Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For COVID; Under Self-isolation For A Week

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 23, 2022

As the COVID situation is getting tense in India, it is found that the COVID has reached several Ministers too. In early January, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19. And in Maharashtra, the weekly state cabinet meeting was postponed as several ministers including urban development minister Eknath Shinde was infected with the virus. Also, on January 12, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had informed that he is COVID positive with mild symptoms.

In another update, to date, a total of 875 people tested positive for the virus in the Parliament House complex. Also, about 271 people had reported positive for COVID in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat so far.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Sunday, January 23, reported 3,33,533 fresh coronavirus infections with 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The COVID recovery rate stands at 93.18%. To date, the country has administered 1,62,14,84,586 COVID vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The INSACOG has said in its latest bulletin that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially. While Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary had informed that the country is witnessing a 3rd surge in our country.

