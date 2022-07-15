Vice Presidential Election 2022: BJP To Pick Its Candidate On July 16

As the Presidential elections 2022 are knocking at the door, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board is set to hold a crucial meeting on Saturday at 6 p.m., where the Vice Presidential (VP) candidate will be finalised. It is important to note that the BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate is Droupadi Murmu. The Presidential elections will be held on July 18.

On the other hand, opposition parties will meet on July 17 to discuss the joint candidate for the vice presidential election. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties would meet on Sunday and will hold a discussion on who will be their joint candidate for the post of vice president.

The last date for filing nominations for the VP post is July 19. The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10 and the next vice president will take oath on August 11. All the political parties are yet to name their candidates for the election.

Vice Presidential polls 2022

The term of office of the 13th Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will end on 10 August 2022. As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, "An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term".

On June 29, the Election Commission announced that the next Vice Presidential election will be held on 6 August 2022. The EC further informed that the counting of the votes will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 19, the Commission added. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college where Members of Parliament from both Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will cast their vote. The voting is done by secret ballot.