Vice-Presidential Election To Be Held On August 6; Last Day To File Nomination July 19: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday, announced that the next Vice-Presidential election will be held on 6 August 2022. The EC further informed that the counting of the votes will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 19, the Commission added.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college where Members of Parliament from both Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will cast their vote. The voting is done by secret ballot. It is pertinent to mention that on June 9, the EC announced Presidential polls that will be held on July 18.

#BREAKING | Election to the Office of the Vice President to be held on August 6, last date for filing nominations is July 19. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/46Iqhwo5VC pic.twitter.com/GZLffDrE3k — Republic (@republic) June 29, 2022

Vice-Presidential election schedule

The term of office of the 13th Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will end on 10 August 2022. As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, "an election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term".

Presidential election 2022

For the post of the 15th President of the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha have already filed their nomination on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, counting of votes shall take place on July 21. For the candidates running for the Presidential position, each one is required to file their nominations. Firstly, the candidates are also required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

(Image: PTI)