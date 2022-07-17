Vice Presidential Elections: Naveen Patnaik's BJD Announces Support For Jagdeep Dhankhar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced his party Biju Janata Dal's support for the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar. PM Narendra Modi reportedly dialled the veteran leader, seeking support for the West Bengal Governor . Notably, JP Nadda, on July 16, announced Dhankhar as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate.

Support pours in for Jagdeep Dhankhar

Son of a farmer, Dhankhar’s nomination has so far been supported by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, YSRCP’s Jagan Mohan Reddy and farmer groups from different states.

Bihar CM Kumar announced his decision to back Dhankhar and extended good wishes to him for the VP polls scheduled for August 6. JD(U) is the party with the second highest seats in the NDA after the BJP with 16 MPs in Lok Sabha and five in the Rajya Sabha.

Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy congratulated Dhankhar on being nominated as NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential polls. Signalling support for the candidate, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy exuded confidence in Dhankhar's leadership. He also hailed the BJP leader as an 'eminent lawyer, former Parliamentarian, and a Governor who always acted as per his conscience.'

Congratulating eminent lawyer, former Parliamentarian and a Governor who always acted as per his conscience Sri @jdhankhar1 Ji on being named as the NDA nominee for the post of Vice President of India. I am sure that under his leadership,the RS & Country will scale newer heights. pic.twitter.com/JgL82VZkKy — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) July 17, 2022

Various farmers groups from Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh also endorsed the nomination of Dhankhar. BJP 'kisan morcha' (farmers' wing) head Rajkumar Chahar also thanked BJP President JP Nadda for the nomination and expressed confidence in his win because of the majority enjoyed by NDA in the electoral college.

Vice Presidential polls: Jagdeep Dhankhar Vs Margaret Alva

Sharad Pawar announced the name of Margaret Alva as the Oppostion candidate on July 17, after the meeting of the joint opposition attended by 19 parties including Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who are yet to declare their support. All the major opposition parties attended the meeting including Congress, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others.

Vice Presidential polls 2022

On June 29, the Election Commission announced that the next Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6. The Election Commission further informed that the counting of the votes will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 19, the Commission added.