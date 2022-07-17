Vice-Presidential Elections: NDA's Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar To Get AIADMK's Support

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader M Thambi Durai, on July 17, announced that his party will support NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar for the Vice-Presidential elections. The poll is scheduled for August 6 wherein West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will rival the Indian National Congress-led UPA's nominee, Margaret Alva.

"Our party will support NDA's Vice Presidential candidate (Jagdeep Dhankhar) just like we have announced to support NDA's Presidential candidate," Durai told ANI. The Presidential candidate for NDA is Droupadi Murmu, who is the former Governor of Jharkhand and has been fielded against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha.

As for the Vice-Presidential elections, Odisha-based regional party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also extended support to Dhankhar against Alva. According to ANI, the decision was announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to seek support for Murmu, who might be elected as India's first tribal President.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijayasai Reddy signalled his support for Dhankhar by congratulating him on Twitter.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Vs Margaret Alva

Dhankhar was finalised as NDA's Vice President candidate by BJP national President JP Nadda during a special meeting in New Delhi on July 16. On the other hand, the announcement of Alva as Dhankhar's rival was made by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar earlier in the day during a meeting at his residence in Mumbai.

"We have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President. Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday," Pawar said.

While Dhankhar is a former Lok Sabha member (from 1989 to 1991), Alva has been a Rajya Sabha member for four terms (1974, 1980, 1986 and 1992) and was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from the Uttara Kannada constituency. Dhankhar too was a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Lok Sabha constituency Jhunjhunu in 1989 and a Union Minister in 1990 as part of the Janata Dal.

Having risen as a senior Congress leader, Alva, on the other hand, has served as the Union Minister of State (MoS) in the ministries for Parliamentary Affairs and for Youth and Sports and Women and Child Development. Alva has also earlier served as the Governor of Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. The two representatives will be facing off to replace M Venkaiah Naidu, who was appointed as the Vice President on August 11, 2017, and will vacate the seat on August 10.

