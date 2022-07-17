Vice-Presidential Poll: Margaret Alva 'honoured, Privileged' On Being Opposition's Nominee

Ex-Union Minister Margaret Alva, who has earlier served as the Governor of Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat and Uttarakhand, agreed to contest for the Vice-Presidential elections representing the joint opposition and said that she is honoured to have been given the opportunity for the constitutional position. She tweeted and said, “It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me. Jai Hind.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar announces Margaret Alva as Oppn's VP Face

Sharad Pawar announced the name of Margaret Alva on July 17, after the meeting of the joint opposition attended by 19 parties including Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who are yet to declare their support. All the major opposition parties attended the meeting including Congress, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others.

"We have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President. Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on July 19," Pawar announced after the two-hour meeting.

Who is Margaret Alva?

Margaret Alva has been a senior member of the grand old party, Indian National Congress, serving as a Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs, Youth, Sports, Women and Child Development.

Alva has been a five-time parliamentarian and has also been appointed to several senior positions in the Congress party. Her mother-in-law, Violet Alva, was Rajya Sabha's speaker in the 1960s.

Vice Presidential elections: Margaret Alva Vs Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been fielded as the NDA's vice presidential candidate. The announcement was made on July 16, Saturday evening.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.

