Vice Presidential Polls: YSRCP MP Congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar; Indicates Support To NDA

The YSR Congress Party on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on being nominated as NDA's candidate for Vice-Presidential polls. Indicating support for the candidate, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy expressed confidence that under Dhankhar's leadership, the Rajya Sabha and the country will scale newer heights.

He also hailed the BJP leader as an eminent lawyer, former Parliamentarian, and a Governor who "always acted as per his conscience."

Congratulating eminent lawyer, former Parliamentarian and a Governor who always acted as per his conscience Sri @jdhankhar1 Ji on being named as the NDA nominee for the post of Vice President of India. I am sure that under his leadership,the RS & Country will scale newer heights. pic.twitter.com/JgL82VZkKy — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) July 17, 2022

Notably, the YSRCP, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already extended support to Nationalist Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election that will be held tomorrow, July 18.

Vice president election

For the Vice Presidential election, the BJP has fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to replace incumbent Venkaiah Naidu. The elections will be held on August 6.

Dhankhar's name was finalised at BJP's parliamentary board meeting in Delhi on Saturday which was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda, among other leaders and ministers.

While announcing Dhankhar's name as NDA's VP nominee, Nadda called him a “kisan putra (farmer's son)” who made his way to becoming a “people's governor”. Dhankhar, who hails from the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan will be the second leader from the state to reach the high office of vice president.

Dhankhar's election as the vice president is almost a certainty as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a majority in the electoral college comprising the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Shortly after the announcement of his nomination, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that his Janata Dal (United) will support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the upcoming vice presidential election. Kumar, whose party is the NDA's second largest constituent after the BJP, also extended his good wishes to Dhankhar for the poll scheduled early next month.

The opposition camp is yet to field a candidate for the vice presidential polls and many leaders have called a meeting today to discuss the issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge earlier said that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has given a nod to support whoever is chosen as the joint candidate by all (opposition) parties.

(With agency inputs)