A day after ex-JDS MLA SK Basavarajan and his wife Soubhagya claimed that the couple tried to help the two minor girls and kept them in their house for two days, Republic TV spoke to the uncle of one of the girls who accused the chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt of sexual abuse. Responding to the former JDS leader's claim, the uncle of the girl said that she had not returned to their house for two days and was with Basavarajan.

In conversation with Republic TV, the uncle of the girl said, "I heard the former JDS MLA say that the minor girl was at our home. The girl was not with us and was with Basavarajan. Let the police investigate the matter and go through the call records. The police can also talk to our neighbour."

"Where was our daughter? We want to know the truth," he questioned. The uncle of the girl further added saying, "The police was not allowing us to speak to our daughter."

'I tried to help the minor girls,' claims Basavarajan

Meanwhile, former JDS MLA Basavarajan on September 1 while speaking to Republic Media Network said that he tried to help the girls and kept them with him at his home for two days. He also claimed that the girls later returned to their parents as they refused to go back to the mutt.

Basavarajan further claimed that he tried to help the minor girls after police asked him to intervene. He further claimed that the Chitradurga Mutt was aware of the charges against Shivamurthy nearly a month ago.

"I was told that the children were facing many issues, so I went to help them. They told me that they don't want to go to Mutt and want to stay at home. They stayed at my home for two days and I called their parents and handed them over. They were very scared," JDS leader Basavarajan told Republic TV.

Karnataka seer accused of sexual assault

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been booked under the POCSO Act and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after two minor girls alleged sexual abuse while staying in a hostel run by the mutt. The sexual abuse allegedly took place between January 2019 and June 2022 and the girls have recorded their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Meanwhile, the district sessions court on Friday sent Murugha Mutt chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru to police custody for four days till September 5. The police had demanded for a five-day remand of the accused.

