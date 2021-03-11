Video From SSKM Hospital Shows Shoe Being Hurled At Bengal Governor While Visiting Mamata

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Nandigram on Wednesday evening, workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a protest to express their anger over the attack. In some areas in Nandigram and Asansol, the TMC workers have burnt tyres on road and blocked trains near Kadambagachi station on the Sealdah–Hasnabad line in south Bengal.

Earlier during the day, Purba Medinipur District Magistrate (DM) Vibhu Goel and SP Praveen Prakash visited Birulia Bazar in Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries after allegedly being pushed by unidentified people the previous evening. A heavy deployment of police has been made to ensure that that the law and order situation is maintained in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

Hours after the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, when the state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday night visited SSKM hospital to inquire about her health, a huge crowd that had gathered outside the hospital raised slogans, asking him to go back. Not only this, even a shoe was hurled at the Bengal Governor.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Jagdeep Dhankar informed that he had called on the TMC chief to enquire about her health condition and had earlier spoken to her at 6:40 pm, while she was at Nandigram. The West Bengal Governor further mentioned that he has sought an update from Director, Security and Chief Secretary on the matter. " Health Secretary and Director of Hospital urged to take all caution, " he added.

CM Mamata Banerjee alleges an attack

CM Mamata Banerjee, 66, was allegedly attacked by a "few unknown persons" while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram after having filed her West Bengal polls nomination earlier in the day. She was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for immediate medical attention. Speaking to the reporters after the attack, Banerjee claimed that no police official was present when "4-5 people intentionally manhandled" her in public. Claiming a conspiracy behind the attack, the CM said no local police present during the program, not even the SP.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee brought to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/8KVoBOPkHj — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident after the TMC chief's claim of attack.

As of now, the TMC has postponed the party manifesto launch that was to take place on Thursday, in wake of the alleged attack on the Chief Minister. At the moment, Mamata Banerjee's leg is in a cast, and while her condition is stable, the doctors say she's suffered bone injuries. According to the latest health updates shared by news agency PTI, the doctors, who are treating the TMC supremo have said that she will be kept under observation for the next 48 hours and a series of tests including CT scan, ECG, Blood test and many others will also be conducted.