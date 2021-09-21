Video Of Attack On Asaduddin Owaisi's House Accessed; WATCH

A video showing AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Bungalow being vandalised on Tuesday has been accessed. A group of 4-5 men are seen destroying the name plaque outside the gate of Owaisi's Delhi Bungalow. The hooligans are seen calling out Owasi's name and his address as they start damaging the entrance to the leader's bungalow.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief's Delhi Bungalow was vandalised by the workers of the Hindu Sena. Talking to Republic, the Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta confirmed that it was the fringe outfit that did this, as they went to protest outside Asaduddin Owaisi's house. Gupta also confirmed the detention of 4 to 5 workers as a result.

"The workers were angry over Asaduddin Owaisi's anti-Hindu remarks in rallies of the UP polls," said Vishnu Gupta talking to Republic. However, the Hindu Sena chief did not specify which remarks the workers were protesting against.

The bungalow is likely Owaisi's official MP bungalow, and visuals of the vandalism show that the name-plaque outside the gate has been shattered and the pieces were strewn across the cobbled path outside. This kind of damage is witnessed on both sides of the gate, while a wooden window cover has also been broken.

Image: Republicworld.com/PTI