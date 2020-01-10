Video Of Priyanka Vadra's 'cold Shoulder' To ABVP Member Attacked By Goons Raises Eyebrows

Amid the controversy around the violence perpetrated on JNU students on January 5, a video has emerged of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in which she allegedly turns her back to the demands of an ABVP worker. As per sources, the video is from January 5 at AIIMS, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had gone to meet the JNU students injured during violence at the campus. The Twitter page of ABVP has posted the video claiming that Priyanka Vadra 'sees ideology before lending help.'

Priyanka Gandhi gives cold shoulder to ABVP activist Shivam while he tries to tell her how leftist goons beat him up.



Vadra, who had earlier said that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government should take action against the alleged rioters only after proper investigation, can be seen in the video turning her back even as an allegedly injured ABVP worker approaches her. Speaking to Republic TV, ABVP worker Shivam Chaurasia, said that if her real motive was to meet the injured, then she should have listened to me. He went on to allege that as soon as Vadra heard that SFI and students affiliated to left parties have attacked him, she did not listen to him and walked away.

"She met with everyone. I told her I came from Sultanpur from UP, I was bleeding. But she did not listen to me. This incident took place at 11 PM. Many of our ABVP workers were admitted. When she was meeting others, I told her that SFI and left students were involved, she turned her back and went. Humanity does not matter for her, ideology only matters."

Attack on JNU students

On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. As many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh, was severely injured. In the video that surfaced right after the attack, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Meanwhile, the ABVP also alleged that their leaders have also been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has also been beaten up. Moreover, 11 of their workers are missing. Releasing a statement, Ashutosh Singh of ABVP alleged that they have been attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations.

The attack comes at the backdrop of JNU students months-long protest against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. They have said they will not end the strike till the complete rollback of the Hostel Manual. It is said that after the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University.

