Vietnam Envoy Enjoys Visit To BJP HQ On 42nd Foundation Day; 'Excellent Briefing'

To celebrate the ruling party’s 42nd foundation day, BJP on Wednesday, April 6, invited ambassadors and high commissioners from 13 countries to understand the party’s principles and its governance system.

BJP national president JP Nadda met with ambassadors and high commissioners from 13 countries at the party headquarters as part of the 'To Know BJP' initiative, which was launched to celebrate the party’s foundation day. Envoys from France, Romania, Bangladesh, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, Norway, and the European Union were invited.

After meeting BJP President JP Nadda at the party headquarters on Wednesday, Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau stated that the briefing was excellent and he had learned a lot about the party system."The briefing was excellent. We learned a lot about the system, we love it," Chau told ANI.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda interacts with 13 Heads of Missions on BJP’s #SthapnaDiwas at party headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BOK4ChD4Na — BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2022

Notably, this is not the first major visit of foreign diplomats to the headquarters of a political party. Nadda's meeting with foreign envoys follows Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s recent visit to the party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. Deuba, who was on a diplomatic visit to India, was greeted by Nadda at the BJP office on April 2. Their meeting had lasted nearly two hours.

BJP Foundation Day

It is pertinent to note that BJP has organised week-long activities to celebrate the party's 42nd Foundation Day on April 6. The commemoration began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to the party workers. The week-long celebrations will culminate on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, according to a media release by the party. Sources revealed BJP president J P Nadda noted that the party has achieved the feat of having 100 MPs in Rajya Sabha for the first time. The party workers have been asked to plan events at the block level from April 6 to 14.

The emergence of BJP from Jana Sangh and Janta Party

The BJP was founded on April 6 in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged with the Janata Party to put up a united fight against the Indira Gandhi-led Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, held after the Emergency.

Image: Twitter/ @BJP4India