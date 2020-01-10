Vietnamese Envoy Cites 'signs Of Happiness Among People' After The Delegation Visit To J-K

After the 16 nations delegation made a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Vietnam's ambassador Pham Sanh Chau who was one of the 16 envoys to visit the union territory said that he witnessed signs of happiness among the local people during his interaction with them.

Vietnam's Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau: We are not a fact finding delegation and not the judges of international court. We don't have that mandate, so we just came and observed and have assessment of our own. I see signs of happiness on faces of people when I talk to them. https://t.co/y6Y0ufXYmf — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

'I see normalcy in Kashmir'

Over the interactions with different local groups in the union territory, the envoy said, "I see normalcy in daily life of the people, which is a very positive sign. We have interacted with different groups and feeling from those groups is that they are very happy with the current situation."

The delegation included diplomats from the United States, Maldives, Norway, Argentina, Niger, Togo, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Korea, Peru, Morocco, among others.

The envoys have praised the government for handling situation on the ground after the historic decision of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. As they took stock of the current situation, the envoys agreed there were some difficulties faced by the people of J&K but it was necessary to maintain law and order. The envoys witnessed open shops, traffic, and people on the streets of Srinagar. Locals interacting with the envoys reiterated that they are looking forward to the future without interference from Pakistan.

This is the second visit of a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5. Earlier, International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies, a Delhi-based think tank had taken 23 MPs of the European Union on a two-day visit to assess the situation in the union territory.

