Delhi Services Bill Needed To Curb Abuse Of Power, Corruption: Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the objections and questions put up by the opposition members in the Rajya Sabha clearly mentioned that the purpose of the bill is solely based on governance without corruption. Slamming the AAP-led government in the Union Territory of Delhi for their accusations, Shah said that those who fight the Delhi Assembly elections should keep this in mind that their political battle is for the Union Territory.

Explaining the need to bring the bill in the Parliament, the home minister said that ever since the power was conferred to the Delhi government, the vigilance board was being targeted.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Amit Shah cited the top court’s ruling and said, “The court has itself said that the Parliament can make any law for Delhi. We haven’t brought changes to the Constitution to bring an emergency.” He added that the bill doesn’t violate any provision from any angle.

Vigilance department was being targeted in Delhi: Shah

“In 2015, a government was formed out of an ‘andolan’ conducted by Anna Hajare ji. The problem is that you have fought the elections of a Union Territory, but want to enjoy the powers of the state. The Parliament has the right to make the law and it was the Congress party who had come up with this bill. Now we have been given this right by the people of India,” the Union minister asserted.

When asked as to why the government had brought the bill, he in return asked, “Why did they (AAP-government in Delhi) make the vigilance board a target? Because the file of Delhi Liquor scam was in the vigilance department and the second file of the “Sheesh Mahal” was also with the vigilance department. Now, I want to ask, what’s so non-Parliamentary in the word Sheesh Mahal?”

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party, Shah alleged that a new scam of destroying the evidence should be taken into account. Responding to Congress leader P Chidambaram's question, wherein he asked what was the hurry in bringing up the bill, Amit Shah said, “They (AAP government in Delhi) have time to go to the Supreme Court, but not to install 5G setup in Delhi. They were trying to foul play with the essential vigilance records against them, ever since they were given the power. I want to tell Chidambaram ji, this was the hurry in bringing the bill.”

The Home Minister in Rajya Sabha said that the Delhi Services Bill brought as the AAP government does not adhere to rules. As per claims made by Shah, the AAP government doesn't convene the Delhi cabinet meetings regularly. Reports suggest that only six meetings were held in 2022, including three on budget, and only two in 2023 so far.

