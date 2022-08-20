Vigilance Report Says Delhi Excise Policy Void Ab Initio Sans L-G's Consent; Clincher Here

As the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022 continues to be under the scanner, Republic Media Network accessed the ultimate clincher, the vigilance report on Saturday. The report in question says that the policy, brought about in November, and lasting for over nine months was 'void ab initio (sans legal effect from the beginning)'. The report reasons that the policy did not have the consent of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

As per the report, decisions on policy changes like decreasing license fees from Rs 250 crore to 150 crore, and contracting the size of a liquor vend among others were taken by Manish Sisodia, in charge of the Excise Department. On the next day, i.e., on June 24, Delhi's Secretary (Finance) noted on the file that the opinion of the L-G is a must. However, Sisodia returned the file to the Secretary (Finance) without the opinion of the L-G. The bureaucracy down below followed the same and implemented the changes without the L-G's opinion being taken.

Reducing number of dry days from 21 to 3

The report also talks about another decision taken by Manish Sisodia, without the opinion of the L-G, which is the cutting down of the number of dry days from 21 to 3. On January 25, 2022, it was announced that Delhi would only consider Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti as 'dry days'.

Hence, the rule, which directed the L-G's opinion in every executive decision by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), was not followed in both cases.

Delhi's Excise Policy case

In July, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy of 2021-2022. Subsequently, the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and named Manish Sisodia, who is in-charge of the Excise Department, as accused number 1. The agency which raided Sisodia's residence as well as several other locations on August 19, named 15 people in the FIR registered on August 17 under relevant IPC Sections. Raids were conducted at nearly 31 locations across the country, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc.

On August 13, the agency issued the first set of summons in the matter. Of the 15 accused named in the FIR, five are presently being questioned by the agency.

Image: PTI