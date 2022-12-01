Vijay Rupani Confident BJP To Form Gujarat Govt For 7th Time, 'No Impact Of AAP & Cong'

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani on Thursday registered his vote in Rajkot during the first phase of polling in the state. He stated that the saffron party is going to come to power again and with more seats as the party has campaigned very well. Taking a dig at the opposition, the BJP leader stated that AAP and Congress are not going to have any effects as they are fighting for their existence and not winning. The first phase of Gujarat polls is currently underway and the remaining seats will vote in the second phase on December 5.

While addressing the media after casting vote, ex-Gujarat CM said, "In the last 5 years, no conflict happened and the state government functioned with stability and a vision of development. Congress is completely broken as more than 17 MLAs have left the party, it is nothing but a sinking ship. Last time Congress was fighting for winning and this time for their existence. This time also BJP will win by a big margin. There is no anti-incumbency as we have been winning polls for the last 6 times. People have love and respect for PM Modi and even if he has full faith, they won't go anywhere else and for the seventh time, BJP will be with 2/3 majority. BJP will win all the seats in Rajkot."

He further said, "There have been developments in Gujarat in the last 5 years and we will continue to do so under the Central leadership. BJP is not competing with anyone as other political parties are fighting for their existence and this poll is one way.

Hardik Patel is with BJP. Patidar Andolan who was fighting for a 10% reservation for Economical Backwards has been provided. The entire Patidar community is with us."

The BJP leader added, "Aam Aadmi Party's freebie politics won't affect the BJP as the people of Gujarat has a direct connection with us. But AAP will cut Congress' seats which will be beneficial for us".

Former Gujarat CM and his wife Anjali Rupani cast their votes at a polling station in Rajkot and appealed to people to exercise their rights. "I would like to ask the voters to exercise their right to vote. I appeal to people to cast their votes. Voting is necessary to safeguard democracy".

The first phase of voting for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 underway

The political fate of 788 candidates will be sealed in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election as voting began at 8 am today. The polling will take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat.