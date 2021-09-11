'Vijay Rupani Did Tremendous Work': Gujarat BJP Affirms New CM Will Be Decided By MLAs

On Saturday, Gujarat BJP addressed a press conference in Gandhinagar after Vijay Rupani resigned as Chief Minister earlier in the day. During the briefing, BJP Gujarat spokesperson Yamal Vyas said that Rupani did tremendous work. Calling it a routine power shuffle, he asserted that the BJP has already operated like this.

BJP MLAs have reached party headquarters in Gandhinagar to attend a meeting to decide Rupani's successor. The meeting will be attended by state ministers as well as people from the Centre. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is reportedly one of the contenders for the top post, has also reached the BJP office.

When Republic Media Network asked about the new CM, Vyas said that it will be "decided by MLAs". He also added that Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah might attend the meeting. "For BJP, the caste factor is not a factor. Party leadership will take the whole Gujrat scenario into consideration," he said. Earlier, reports suggested that the new chief minister will be from the Patidar community.

The BJP spokesperson said that the changes are for the development in the state. "Elections are still months away. We aren't focussing on that," he said.

Nitin Patel to be Gujarat CM, Pradipsinh Jadeja his deputy: Sources

As per sources, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel could be the one to get the top position in the state and Pradipsinh Jadeja his deputy. The oath-taking ceremony will likely take place on September 17. The other names which are being considered from the top position include Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Purushottam Rupala, Gujarat Minister RC Faldu.

Vijay Rupani resigns

Vijay Rupani resigned on Saturday after a five-year stint as a chief minister. Addressing a press briefing after meeting governor Acharya Devvrat, Rupani confirmed this development and thanked BJP for giving him the opportunity.

The Rajkot West MLA said that he is ready to take up whatever responsibility the party assigns him. "I am just a worker of the organization," he said. Rupani was made the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2016. He succeeded Anandiben Patel, who is now the governor of Uttar Pradesh.