Vijay Rupani Issues Bullish First Response As Bhupendra Patel Succeeds Him As Gujarat CM

In a significant change to the Gujarat government's leadership, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday chose Bhupendra Patel as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat. His predecessor Vijay Rupani said that Patel is a capable leader and believed that BJP will win the upcoming assembly polls in the state under his leadership. Assembly polls are scheduled to take place in Gujarat in 2022.

"Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership," Rupani, who resigned on Saturday after a five-year stint at the top position, said.

After the party's legislative meeting concluded in BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Bhupendra Patel was named as the next Chief Minister. An MLA from Ghatlodiya seat in Ahmedabad, Patel defeated his closest Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by a margin of over 1,17,000 votes.

In his first address with the media after being elected the next CM, Bhupendra Patel thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for entrusting him with the position.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony for the CM-elect will take place on Monday, September 13, state BJP President CR Patil said. The changes in the ministries will be decided soon, he added.

Vijay Rupani resigns

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaya Rupani tendered his resignation from the top post on Saturday, a year ahead of the assembly election in Gujarat, without stating any specific reason. During a press briefing, Gujarat BJP had said that Rupani did tremendous work during his tenure.

Rupani, who is representing Rajkot West in the state Assembly, took the Chief Ministerial position in 2016 when Anandiben Patel stepped down. Notably, he has become the fourth BJP CM to resign in the past few months. Uttarakhand has seen two changes (Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat) while BS Yediyurappa was also replaced with Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka earlier this year.