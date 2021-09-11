Vijay Rupani Resigns As Gujarat Chief Minister; Says BJP Will Decide Who Will Be Next CM

In a stunning development on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tendered his resignation to the state's Governor. Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat, the BJP leader confirmed that he has resigned from the top post.

'I am resigning from the post of the Chief Minister,' Rupani said while speaking to the media, thanking the BJP for giving him the opportunity. He confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main face of the BJP for the Gujarat Assembly Elections which are due to be held next year. 'I am just a worker of the organisation,' Rupani said, not letting much slip about who would succeed him. As per sources, a number of names are in the mix to be Gujarat CM, chief among whom is Deputy DM Nitin Patel. A number of senior leaders are at the Governor's residence.

"I thank BJP for giving me important responsibility as Chief Minister. I kept getting the guidance of PM Modi ji. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity I got in the development journey of Gujarat," Rupani said in a press briefing.

Vijay Rupani, who has completed 5 years in the post, said that the speciality of BJP is that the responsibility of party workers keep changing from time to time. "Whatever responsibility I get from the party, I'm ready to fulfil it under the guidance of PM Modi and the party president," he stated.

Rupani added that he will accept whatever responsibility the party gives him. Vijay Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He succeeded Anandiben Patel, who had, in turn, succeeded Narendra Modi when he moved to Delhi to be Prime Minister in 2014 after 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat.