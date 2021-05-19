Vijayakanth Admitted To Hospital Due To Breathlessness; DMDK Says 'routine Check-up'

Veteran actor-turned-politician and founder of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Vijayakanth has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he complained of breathlessness in the early hours of Wednesday morning, May 19.

DMDK president Vijayakanth has reportedly been absent from active public duty and party events functions for the past few years due to ill health. And it is understood that his family has taken over his responsibilities, particularly his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth, who contested in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Elections but failed to open deposit. Notably, the party supremo did not even run in the by-elections, he was simply seen waving from his campaign van to the volunteers.

The yesteryear actor was admitted to MIOT hospital in Chennai at around 3:30 am according to party sources. Although the team of medical experts are administering and monitoring his health condition strictly, the party's official announcement on social media stated that the leader was admitted to the hospital for "routine medical tests".

The circular issued by the party also stated supervising doctors believe that the actor's health is currently stable and after keeping him under observation for 2-3 days he will be discharged. The party circular also cautioned people to now believe rumours or fall prey for any disinformation that may be circulated on social media or elsewhere.

Vijayakanth had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in September last year and was discharged after spending a month in the hospital. He had reportedly been making quiet visits to the hospitals since.

DMDK-AMMK joined forces in TN Assembly elections 2021

Premalatha Vijayakanth who is also the party treasurer contested from Virudhachalam constituency near Chennai in Tamil Nadu on behalf of the DMDK.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

DMK denied AIADMK the opportunity to return to power for the third consecutive term and comfortably swept the recently concluded Assembly polls, ensuring its return to power after ten years. While DMK won 133 seats in the 234-seat Assembly, its allies Congress, VCK, CPI, CPIM emerged victorious in 18, 3 and two seats respectively. AIADMK, the 'big brother' of the NDA alliance, managed to win just 66 seats while its allies BJP and PMK won four and five seats respectively, while NTK, MNM and Vijayakanth's DMDK did not win a single seat.

In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71. Earlier on Tuesday the MNM chief met MK Stalin at his residence and congratulated him on DMK’s victory in the assembly elections. Kamal Haasan also congratulated Udhayanidhi Stalin, who won from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai.