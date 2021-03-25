Vijayan Cries Foul As EC Postpones Election To 3 RS Seats; Slams 'political Intervention'

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan took umbrage at the Election Commission putting on hold the election to three Rajya Sabha seats in the seat falling vacant on April 21. With the impending retirement of IUML's Abdul Wahab, KK Ragesh of CPI(M) and Congress' Vayalar Ravi, the EC had earlier announced that the election for their seats will be held on April 12. However, this decision was withdrawn in the wake of a reference received from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Vijayan's outburst assumes significance as the MLAs of the outgoing Assembly dominated by the LDF could have got the chance to elect the three new members. Highlighting that Article 324 of the Constitution only empowers the EC to conduct elections, the Kerala CM questioned the scope of political intervention in this matter. Lambasting the EC for "succumbing" to the Union government, he alleged a violation of the Constitution.

Kerala Assembly election

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016. The UDF's campaign in the 2019 General Election received a shot in the arm after ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency as well. Ultimately, the result was in favour of UDF which won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats.

However, the Left Front again showcased their strength in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively. This assumes significance as the Kerala government has faced a lot of criticism over allegations of corruption in the gold smuggling scam. In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 40,771 polling stations. While the polling will be conducted in a single phase on April 6, the counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.