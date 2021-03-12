Vijayan Thomas Joins BJP Ahead Of Kerala Election, Asks 'who Is Left In Congress Now?'

Declaring “I’m the starting maybe”, former Congress leader Vijayan Thomas on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in New Delhi. Thomas was welcomed by BJP leaders and the party asserted that the former senior leader of Congress in Kerala will strengthen the party in the region. In the first words as a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party, Thomas said in a press conference on March 12 that he was “tolerating” his former party for a long time. He said that everyone knows what is happening in Congress but the part doesn’t know “what is happening to them actually.”

After joining BJP, Vijayan Thomas said, “I was tolerating for a long time. You know what is happening in Congress, they are not knowing what is happening to them actually. They don’t know how to work it out.”

“Who is left there now? And even in the states, who is looking after the states properly? So totally, now the hope is in Kerala. There also you can see what is going to happen. See, I am the starting maybe. So there will be a lot of senior leaders leaving very soon. The preparations are going on. They are just waiting until what is happening until the election,” he said.

Congress leaders are ‘upset’ but not ‘coming out’

Thomas also noted that “so many senior Congress leaders are upset” but they are not coming in public with the matter. He said, “they are not openly saying no...There must a lot of pressure” which has happened to him as well. The former Congress leader has resigned from the party last week and reiterated his months-old stance that joining BJP was not about “getting a seat or anything.” He said, “we have some principles and based on those principles, I was working with that party” and added, “they are going to face a lot of problems like this”.

“They are fighting against CPM on the main side, but their main opponent is BJP”, said Thomas while noting that Congress is behind even the local parties. With such a grim situation, the former Congress leader also said “nobody will listen to anybody”.

Thomas is from the powerful Latin Catholic community that is deep-rooted in the coastal Christain belts of the state capital. When Shashi Tharoor had contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 2009, Thomas name was reportedly actively discussed at the time. Prior to joining BJP, Thomas had resigned from KPCC general secretary post.