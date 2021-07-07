Vijayvargiya Flays Digvijaya Singh's 'narrow Thinking' For Comparing Bhagwat To Owaisi

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya hit out at Congress' Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday for comparing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said the former MP CM does not understand "Hindu philosophy."

Earlier on Wednesday, Digvijaya Singh shared pictures of Mohan Bhagwat and Owaisi on Twitter, calling them "two sides of one coin." Reacting to it, BJP's Vijayvargiya attacked the Rajya Sabha MP's 'narrow and negative thinking'. Digvijaya Singh termed Bhagwat as 'representative of some Hindus' and Owaisi as 'representative of some Muslims', who both only aided each other.

"Hindu philosophy is very comprehensive. Singh will never understand it because his thinking is narrow and negative. So he always chose the way of appeasement," the BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters. “What Bhagwat has said is the point of view of `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) which is the identity of our country,” he added.

Ironically, Digvijaya Singh had earlier welcomed the RSS chief's words and had urged him to tell BJP to also support the sentiment.

Kailash Vijayvargiya to run for bypolls?

Asked about speculation that he may contest the Khandwa Lok Sabha by-polls, Vijayvargiya said that the party will decide on the candidate. "Anyway, I live in Indore and why would I go to Khandwa?" he asked. The seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.

On reports of Congress planning to set up “Bal Congress” for the 16-20 years age group, Kailash Vijayvargiya said children should not be pressured to join a political party. “Let them play. They will choose the political party when they grow up and become capable of thinking,” he said.

'We are all one': RSS chief

Proclaiming that Hindus and Muslims share the same DNA, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for Hindu-Muslim unity on Sunday. He claimed that it has been 'scientifically proven' that we are all one. Refuting claims that 'Hindus want Muslims to be wiped off Earth', the RSS chief warned 'Hindus who say such things are not Hindus at all'.

"We all are one so there is no need to fight. The DNA of all Indians is the same for the last 40,000 years. We all come from the same ancestors and it is scientifically proven and that it what unites us, and not politics. Some "intellectuals from minority" are under fear that Hindus will overpower them. Those who have come here have survived - this is a proven fact," said Bhagwat.

(With inputs from PTI)