Vijayvargiya Slams Hindu Seer's Arrest, Questions Opposition's 'tukde, Tukde' Slogan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Monday, questioned the arrest of Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj asking why similar action was not taken against those who raised anti-India slogans. Kailash Vijayvargiya cited how Opposition parties like the Congress had hailed those who raised the 'bharat tere tukde honge (India, you will be divided)' slogan at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and added that there was a need to also stay liberal with saints and their feelings.

"We have seen slogans likes “bharat tere tukde honge” were raised in India and Rahul Gandhi himself went there. Many opposition party members - Communist Party or AAP - went there. If someone talks against India and talks about the division of India, then you will praise that person," the BJP leader said.

"If someone talks about their feelings, to speak for them is not safe. I believe there is need to stay liberal towards saints. On the other hand, if any one person tells the feelings of his heart, then his right to speak is not reserved. There is different criteria for different people. This all is for political gains," he added.

Kalicharan Maharaj charged with sedition

Hindu religious saint Kalicharan Maharaj was charged with sedition after being arrested on Thursday morning for passing derogatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi. The charges were pressed on him by the Chhattisgarh Police under Sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) of IPC.

Earlier, an FIR was also filed against Kalicharan Maharaj at the Tikirapra police station in Raipur on a complaint filed by former Raipur mayor, Pramod Dubey, after which he was picked up from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho city. The previous complaint was lodged under Sections 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and Section 294 (obscene act in any public place) for using obscene words against Mahatma Gandhi and provoking hate speeches against a specified religious community. The Raipur court rejected the religious saint's bail plea on January 3.

While addressing the Dharam Sansad organised at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on December 25, Kalicharan Maharaj was seen passing controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi during which he thanked Nathuram Godse for the assassination of Gandhi who he claimed 'destroyed' the country.