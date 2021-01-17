'Vijayvargiya Will Fall At Mamata Banerjee's Feet After Polls': Cong's Sajjan Singh Verma

Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday lashed out at BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who is overseeing the campaigning of the Party in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections. The Congress MLA stated that Vijayvargiya will fall on the feet of Mamata Banerjee after elections are over, asking her to become the chief minister of West Bengal.

"Note down one thing. He (Vijayvargiya) is roaming around in Bengal, This very man will fall on the feet of Mamata Banerjee after elections and he will say 'Didi, you only become the chief minister of Bengal'. Note down this date and whatever I have said," Sajjan Singh Verma said.

Vijayvargiya and Verma have locked horns with controversial remarks over each other on multiple occasions as both hail from Madhya Pradesh. This attack on Vijayvargiya comes after he had commented on Verma's controversial remark on women's reproductive age. The Congress MLA, who was also a former MP cabinet Minister, attempted to target Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the latter's proposal of increasing the minimum legal age of marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years. In doing so, Congress MLA asked why the minimum age of marriage for girls should be increased when girls 'get reproduction capabilities at 15 years'.

"15 saal ke baad hi bacchi prajnan yogya ho jati hai aisa doctors kehte hai (Doctors say a girl becomes capable of reproduction after she becomes 15-years-old. Has he (CM Chouhan) become a bigger doctor or a researcher? So on what basis does girls' marriage age should be increased from 18 to 21? What's the logic in this?" Verma said on Thursday.

Vijayvargiya then criticised Verma for his controversial remark and said, "Such statements are made due to lack of values, if good values were not ingrained in him by his parents, then that poor fellow is eligible for pity. One gets good values from good parents."

CM Chouhan proposes an increase in marriageable age of women

On January 12, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the minimum age of marriage for women should be raised from 18 years to 21 years. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his 74th Independence Day speech said that the Centre has constituted a committee to look into the minimum marriageable age for women. Chouhan said, "I feel that the marriage age of daughters should be increased from 18 to 21 years. I want to make this a matter of debate, and the country and the state should reflect on this."

