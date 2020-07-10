'Small Cops Scared Of Being Silenced,' Alka Lamba On Vikas Dubey's Encounter

As soon as the news of Vikas Dubey's encounter surfaced, confirming his death in the encounter, an array of political leaders from the opposition have made statements hinting towards the encounter being a staged one. Congress leader Alka Lamba echoing similar sentiment has alleged that policemen in the lower ranks who were present during the encounter are now scared of being silenced.

"Now those small policemen who were present there at the time and know the truth of this encounter are scared that should not get killed so that there is no evidence or witness to the truth of this encounter ... This is a cycle… it can go on and on," she tweeted.

अब वह छोटे पुलिस वाले डर रहे हैं, जो उस वक्त वहीं मौजूद थे और इस एनकाउंटर की सच्चाई जानते हैं कि अब कहीं हमें इसलिए ना मरवा डालें ताकि इस एनकाउंटर की सच्चाई का कोई सबूत या गवाह ना बचे..

यह चक्र है... यूँ ही चलता भी रह सकता है.#VikasDubey #विकास_दुबे — Alka Lamba - अल्का लाम्बा 🇮🇳🙏 (@LambaAlka) July 10, 2020

Digvijaya Singh, Akhilesh Yadav raise suspicion

Following the encounter, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has seemingly raised suspicion that Vikas Dubey came to Ujjain's Mahakal Temple to surrender under the assurance of some influential person in Madhya Pradesh with the hope of being saved from the encounter.

"It is necessary to find out why Vikas Dubey chose Ujjain Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh for surrender? Under the assurance of which influential person of Madhya Pradesh had he come here to escape the encounter of Uttar Pradesh Police?" Digvijaya Singh tweeted in Hindi.

यह पता लगाना आवश्यक है विकास दुबे ने मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन महाकाल मंदिर को सरेंडर के लिए क्यों चुना? मध्यप्रदेश के कौन से प्रभावशाली व्यक्ति के भरोसे वो यहाँ उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस के एनकाउंटर से बचने आया था? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 10, 2020

Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party has also claimed that the car didn't topple but the government was saved from being toppled by stopping the secret from coming out in the open.

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

The encounter of Vikas Dubey

In a major development on Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. The gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Policeman, after which he was shot dead by Police in an encounter. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

According to the sources, due to severe rainfall, the vehicle collided with a divider and overturned near Dhaunti in Kanpur. People inside the vehicle got injured and when forces tried to get Vikas out from the car, he snatched the weapon and tried to flee from the spot. Police chased him and cornered him in the situation and asked him to surrender but he refused and fired on police. The police retaliated in defence and shot 3 bullet due to which Vikas Dubey died on the spot. It is said that the incident happened around 6.45 am to 7 am.