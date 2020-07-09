Did Vikas Dubey Surrender Or Was He nabbed?: Akhilesh Yadav Responds To Gangster's Arrest

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav questioned the circumstances of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest on Thursday and asked the government to clarify if it was an arrest or a surrender. Vikas Dubey was arrested on Thursday outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, after various police forces expanded the manhunt - led by the UP police - following the Kanpur encounter where the history-sheeter killed eight policemen.

Sources said that Vikas Dubey was spotted at Ujjain's Mahakal when the Police recognized and arrested him. He is currently in custody. As per the latest information, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has spoken to MP counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking safe and early transfer. He is also likely to be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police.

Taking to Twitter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the UP government to clarify if Vikas Dubey had been nabbed or did he surrender. Claiming that he had 'heard from his sources about the arrest of Vikas Dubey', Akhilesh Yadav also asked for the history-sheeter's call records to be made public to expose the 'leaks that allowed the gangster to get away'.

Akhilesh Yadav questions merit of Vikas Dubey's arrest

ख़बर आ रही है कि ‘कानपुर-काण्ड’ का मुख्य अपराधी पुलिस की हिरासत में है. अगर ये सच है तो सरकार साफ़ करे कि ये आत्मसमर्पण है या गिरफ़्तारी. साथ ही उसके मोबाइल की CDR सार्वजनिक करे जिससे सच्ची मिलीभगत का भंडाफोड़ हो सके. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 9, 2020

Vikas Dubey arrested

Vikas Dubey planned to enter Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, following which he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway, said Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh.

"Our police don't spare anyone. we have arrested Vikas Dubey and he is in our custody. I will not reveal information about intelligence sources. He was arrested in Ujjain. He has committed a heinous crime and I condemn his actions. The entire police machinery in the state was put on high alert and we nabbed him outside the Mahakal temple", MP HM Narottam Mishra said.

Kanpur encounter

Vikas Dubey's manhunt had encompassed at least 6 states, including UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, involving at least 100 police teams. There had been reports that he was sighted at Faridabad and intended to surrender at Noida; however, he eventually surfaced at Ujjain.

The Kanpur encounter had taken place after a police team had intended to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

