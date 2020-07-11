Vikay Dubey's Encounter Not The First In UP; No Need For Inquiry: Sanjay Raut Backs Police

Amid speculations over the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey and several political parties demanding an inquiry in the matter, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that there is no need for an investigation into the encounter, as raising question means 'insulting the martyred cops'.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Raut said, "This is not the first encounter in UP. The state is known for hooliganism and all its parties are involved in crimes. There is no need for inquiry. This had to be done with the person who killed eight cops. Raising question means insulting martyred cops."

READ | Gangster Vikas Dubey Faced 61 FIRs - 8 Of Murders Involving At Least 15 Killings: Police Document

In its Saamana editorial, Shiv Sena had earlier said that those questioning the encounter must meet the families of the martyred Policemen. The party slammed the Opposition, saying that they should not demoralise the cops in order to practice their right to raise the voice.

Congress which is a Shiv Sena's ally in Maharashtra has demanded a probe by a sitting judge, alleging that UP's Yogi government has staged the encounter to 'hide their secrets.' However, Sena said that there is no point in grieving the death of a gangster like Vikas Dubey. Even if the encounter was staged, the truth is he was a criminal and now he is gone, it said. Shiv Sena has also slammed the human rights group speaking about the rights of a prisoner, saying that they must understand Vikas Dubey was not a social activist or a great leader.

READ | 'Justice Delivered': Family Of UP Minister Killed By Vikas Dubey Rejoices After Encounter

Vikas Dubey's encounter

A day after his arrest from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Policeman, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

READ | Vikas Dubey's Encounter: Subramanian Swamy Breaks Silence; Fires Question At Congress

However, Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident. The note then stated that Dubey attempted to flee as 4 policemen were injured and snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel. In self-defence, Police fired bullets.

READ | Sonia Gandhi To Chair Meeting Of Congress MPs; To Discuss Vikas Dubey Encounter: Sources