Vikramaditya Singh In Fray For Congress' Himachal CM-face? He 'definitely Wants' It

Crushing BJP's ambition of forming the government for the second term in Himachal Pradesh, Congress on Thursday managed to move ahead of the saffron camp by maintaining a lead with 38 seats. In many discussions, the talking point has moved to who the party's CM-face will be.

While a lot will likely depend on the grand old party's top leadership, it is being speculated that Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, who also happens to be the son of late former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is likely to be named as the party's choice for the Chief Minister's post.

Responding to the speculation of him being the next Himachal Chief Minister, Vikramaditya Singh while addressing the media said, "I would definitely want my name to be put forward, but the decision depends upon the party High Command and the decision of the party MLAs. It is a fact that the name of ex-Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh played a very important role in the elections. The 'Virbhadra Singh factor' helped Congress a lot in this election."

"We will gain more seats as the final results will be announced. I believe that the Congress party will form the government in the state with the majority and will win 40 seats. We will form a government with a full majority and our government will run for 5 years."

'Pratibha Singh, one of the contenders...'

Responding to his mother Pratibha Singh also being touted as a candidate for the Congress' Chief Ministerial's face, Vikramaditya Singh stated that he can not comment on it as the decision will be made by the party. "This is a decision that will be completely made by the party leadership and the MLAs," he added. Notably, Pratibha Singh is an MP from Himachal's Mandi Lok Sabha seat. She has not contested the assembly elections.

Congress builds massive lead

As the final election verdict is awaited in Himachal Pradesh, Congress seems to have moved ahead of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh by maintaining a lead at 38 seats. It is important to note that the saffron party which maintained a lead during the initial trends is now leading on 28 seats.

Notably, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is leading with nearly 13,205 votes in Shimla rural constituency, while BJP's Ravi Kumar Mehta has secured 7622 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.