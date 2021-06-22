'Vindictive Act': TMC MP Saugata Roy Slams Centre's Notice Sent To Alapan Bandopadhyay

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday, June 22 slammed the Centre for its decision to hold a major "penalty proceedings'' against former Chief Secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandopadhyay. TMC MP Saugata Roy alleged that the Central government is acting vindictively against the rules in the matter of Bandyopadhyay, stating that he is a retired official and not duty-bound to the Centre. Alapan is presently serving as the advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

'Mean step by Government of India': Saugata Roy

"It's a vindictive act against the rules. Alapan Bandhopadhyay is a retired official & is not bound by the rules & regulations of the Government of India. They are trying to pressurise him by pointing out that he tends to lose his pension & gratuity. It's a mean step to take," said TMC MP.

On Monday, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) informed the former West Bengal chief secretary that the Central government proposes to hold major penalty proceedings against him under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. DoPT also asked Bandyopadhyay to submit a written statement in his defence and state if he desires to be heard in person within 30 days. And, in case of no reply from him, inquiry authority may hold an inquiry against him ex parte.

Show cause notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

On June 1, the Union Home Ministry served a show-cause notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay under a stringent provision of the Disaster Management Act that entails imprisonment up to two years, amid a tug-of-war between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government over the former chief secretary of Bengal. The officer was asked to reply within three days to the notice. Another show-cause notice was served to Bandyopadhyay for failing to report to the DoPT as directed by the central government.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay Controversy

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on May 28 announced that Bandyopadhyay had 'retired' as the state's Chief Secretary. However, Banerjee reappointed him as her advisor for three years, in order to counter the Centre's move. Before her decision, Banerjee had also penned a letter to PM Modi asserting that the state government will not release him. She further urged PM Modi to withdraw the order by terming it as 'unconstitutional'. Additionally, she also remarked that the Centre took the decision without seeking permission from the state administration.

The political drama surrounding Bandyopadhyay kicked off when the Personnel Ministry had on May 28 sought his services and asked the state government to relieve the officer immediately. Bandyopadhyay, who was scheduled to retire on Monday after completion of 60 years of age, was recently given a three-month extension, but then he and CM Mamata did not attend the PM's Cyclone review meeting in Kolkata, making the Prime Minister wait for 30 minutes, following which they reached to hand the PM a report and a demand for Rs 20,000 crore, and left.

