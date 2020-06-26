Vini Mahajan Appointed As Punjab's Chief Secy, Becomes First Woman In State To Hold Post

In a major development on Friday, IAS officer Vini Mahajan took over as the Chief Secretary of Punjab becoming the state's first woman to hold the post. Mahajan has replaced Karan Avtar Singh, who takes over as Special Chief Secretary of Governance Reforms. Prior to this, Vini Mahajan served as Additional Chief Secretary, Investment Promotion, Industries & Commerce, IT and Governance Reforms and Public Grievances. The IAS officer has also been playing an active role in administering the state government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's all you need to know about her:

1. Vini Mahajan is an Economics graduate from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and holds a post-graduate degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, where she was placed on the Roll of Honour and later also received the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

2. The IAS officer helped Punjab attract over Rs 20,000 crore new investment every year during her tenure in Investment Promotion and Industries & Commerce. With her at the helm, Punjab participated for the first time in the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2019, and held a highly successful Investor Summit, with focus on MSMEs, in December 2019.

3. During her tenure at the ACS Housing & Urban Development, development of a 5,000 acres new township near Mohali Airport was initiated. Punjab also became the first state in the country to roll out the National Generic Document Registration System, under her leadership.

4. Vini Mahajan served in the office of the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh from 2005-2012, and handled, matters relating to Finance, Industry and Commerce, Telecom, IT, etc. She also participated in the global response through the G-20 mechanism.

5. She was appointed as Chief Administrator of the new Anandpur Sahib Development Authority in 1997, and also CEO Anandpur Sahib Foundation, for the organisation for the tercentenary celebrations of the birth of the Khalsa held in 1999. She served as the Chairman of the Celebrations Committee for the 550 year celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev ji in 2019.

6. Vini Mahajan has received numerous academic awards, including the National Talent Search Scholarship. She was a Hubert Humphrey fellow based at American University in Washington DC in 2000 –2001. She could be the only student in the country who got admission to both IIT and AIIMS Delhi in 1982 after she finished her 12th grade from Modern School, New Delhi.

7. In 1995, she became the first woman officer to be posted as DC in Punjab, when she took over as DC Ropar, in which capacity she carried out a highly effective Total Literacy Campaign, for which Ropar received the National Literacy Award for best performance in the country.

