Violation Of Secularism: Owaisi On Reports Of UP Govt Allocating Funds For Hindu Festivals

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government over the reports of the Uttar Pradesh government allocating funds to promote Hindutva in the state. Accusing the Yogi government of providing funds to organise Hindu festivals, Owaisi claimed that the BJP is not giving funds to the madrassas of the state for the last five years.

“This is a violation of secularism mentioned in the Constitution of the country. Article 27 of the Constitution states that tax money can't be used for the promotion or maintenance of a particular religion. BJP isn't giving money to UP madrassa teachers for the past five years and it talks about the Uniform civil code,” Owasi was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Art 27 of Constitution says tax money can't be used for promotion or maintenance of a particular religion. BJP isn't giving money to UP madrassa teachers for past 5yrs,&it talks about Uniform civil code: A Owaisi on reports of UP govt allocating funds for Hindu festivals pic.twitter.com/JMD57vgmJW — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

Owaisi’s while making the accusation on the Uttar Pradesh government quoted certain media reports which alleged that the Yogi government has ordered the district magistrates (DMs) of the state to organise temple events during Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami festivals.

UP govt stops funds to madrassas

Last year, several clerics of the state raised their voices against the Yogi Adityanath-led government for not providing funds to the new madrassas of the state.

According to the reports, a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in May decided that the existing madrasas receiving government grants will continue to get it, but no new beneficiary will be included in the list. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government also made the singing of the National Anthem compulsory in the madrassas.