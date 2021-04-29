Violence Amid Elections Even On WB's Final Phase; Bombs Hurled, Candidate's Car Attacked

As West Bengal's eight-phase elections are underway, the BJP has alleged that their Nanoor candidate Tarakeswar Saha's convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC). Saha's car was allegedly vandalized by TMC goons in the middle of the road in Birbhum's Nanoor. In the past, Birbhum district has reported a high number of instances of political violence during the elections.

Crude Bomb hurled in North Kolkata

In yet another instance of political violence, crude bombs were also hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata on Thursday. BJP's Jorasanko candidate Meena Devi Purohit alleged that the crude bombs were hurled at her vehicle while she was touring different polling booths. A huge Police contingent was deployed at the spot and the Election Commission took cognizance of the incident

West Bengal: A bomb was hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata today. Election Commission has sought details of the incident. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hbhikPorZo — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

"Bombs were hurled at my car but I am not scared. I will definitely visit the booths. They tried to kill me and it is a ploy to scare the voters," Purohit alleged.

CPM accuses TMC candidate of running over CPM worker

On Thursday, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker was killed in Murshidabad's Shahbazpur on Wednesday night, a day before West Bengal's last phase of polling. As per the CPM, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate allegedly ran his car over its party workers -- which killed one and two others were admitted to the Domkal hospital with serious injuries. The Left alleged that last night that TMC candidates violated the code of conduct and were found campaigning for the polls despite the Election Commission of India (ECI) having banned roadshows & public meeting amid the COVID pandemic.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

On Thursday morning voting began for the eighth and last phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. As many as 283 candidates, including 35 women, are in the fray in the last phase of the assembly elections where polling is being held in 35 constituencies in four districts. The 35 constituencies are spread across four districts. An over 84.77 lakh electorate, including 41.21 lakh women and 158 third gender persons, would be casting their votes at as many as 11,860 polling stations.

(Image Credits: PTI/REPUBLICWORLD.COM)