Violence In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha With CM Baghel In Lakhimpur Triggers BJP-Congress War

Former Chhattisgarh Home Minister and BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and claimed that while Kawardha is burning, he is busy doing politics with the Gandhi family in UP's Lakhimpur. Alleging that the CM's priority was not Chhattisgarh, Agrawal claimed that mafia raj was growing exponentially in the state.

"Kawardha is burning and CM is busy doing politics with Gandhi family. He is busy increasing his number in front of the Gandhis. He has nothing to do with Chhattisgarh government, mafia raj is underway here in the state," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader told Republic Media Network.

Bhupesh Baghel, along with Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and Rahul Gandhi, is currently in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leaders are on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where violence erupted on Sunday which led to eight deaths, including four farmers.

Congress MLA jumps to Baghel's defence

Defending Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was fueling and misleading the people over the Kawardha case. He also alleged that the saffron party was jealous of the state's development.

"BJP is putting fuel in Kawardha case. They have no work to do and they can only raise allegations. DGP is investigating the full case and we have taken action. Many of the accused are being identified," Upadhyay said.

Curfew in Kawardha after violence during rally

A curfew was imposed in Kabirdham district's Kawardha town on Tuesday after violence erupted during a rally taken out by right-out wing outfits, leading the police to resort to baton-charge to control the situation. In the incident, some police officials sustained injuries while diffusing a mob which pelted stones at shops and houses and damaged some vehicles.

According to the officials, no civilian was wounded in the incident and around 40 people were detained. Kabirdham Collector Ramesh Sharma said that no permission was taken for the rally as CrPC section 144 was in force in the city following Sunday's clash.

Tensions prevailed on October 3 when people of two communities clashed over the removal of religious flags from Lohara Chowk of the town. To maintain law and order, the district administration invoked section 144. FIRs have been lodged based on cross-complaints and police have arrested few persons.