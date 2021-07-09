Violence Spikes In UP Amid Nomination Filing For Block Pramukh Polls; SP, SBSP Blame BJP

Uttar Pradesh on July 8, witnessed violent clashes between supporters of various parties in the wake of Block Pramukh election nomination. Following up on the violent clashes in several districts, Samajwadi Party on Friday said that the state is under 'Jungle Raj'. According to reports, police vehicles were vandalised during the violence, which also saw an SP candidate in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Ritu Singh alleged that BJP workers misbehaved with her female co-worker.

SP, SBSP criticises the state govt for the UP clashes

The upcoming Block Pramukh Elections assume importance, as the ruling BJP had earlier clean, swept the Panchayat Polls by securing 66 of 75 seats. Although Block elections are indirect in the protocol, it is bound to boost the winning party's morale ahead of Assembly polls next year. More than 75,000 ward members choose Block Chairman (Pramukh) in the process.

The violence during the nomination process in the state has sparked the Samajwadi Party leaders who have resorted to launching an attack and pinning the blame on the BJP-led state government. Speaking about the incident, SP’s spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria said, "The way Uttar Pradesh government along with BJP workers created a ruckus during nomination process in the state, it doesn't feel like that this is Uttar Pradesh. There wasn't any democracy here and the state government was just a mute spectator. This shows there is 'jungle raj' in UP."

Meanwhile, the president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar also used some harsh terms against the state government. Echoing the sentiment, he said, "Corrupt people and mafias are part of the BJP now. Democracy is being murdered in Uttar Pradesh and the party talks about 'Ram Rajya'. Yogi ji had claimed that there are no goons in the state. Was he not able to see the goons during the nomination process? The government is disrespecting the constitution."

Violent clashes in UP amid block panchayat chief nominations

Violence was reported in various parts of the state while the nomination filing process was happening. According to police reports, a relative of a candidate contesting for block president elections from the Bahraich district was murdered on Friday. The police have registered a case against four people including the BJP candidate for the Block Development Council elections. BJP candidate Vandana Singh contesting in Gorakhpur district was also attacked on Thursday.

In Basti, a clash between the BJP workers and police saw the latter resort to lathi-charge to disperse protesters. Police vehicles were vandalised, while many were reported injured. Meanwhile, in Jaunpur, five people were injured following a fight between the supporters of two candidates broke out. In Sitapur, three people suffered critical injuries after a clash between BJP and an independent candidate’s supporters during the nomination filing.

IMAGE: ANURAG BHADOURIA FB/ PTI