Violence Was All Over Tripura During CPI(M) Rule, Says Shah At Agartala Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing Vijay Sankalp Rally in Agartala, said violence was all over the state during the CPI(M) rule.

“4000 were killed in Tripura during CPI(M) rule & violence was all over the state. BJP made Bru-Reang agreement & brought development here. CPI(M) created controversies whereas we created trust,” he said.

“Once Tripura was famous for drugs, human trafficking, Bangladeshi infiltration, corruption & atrocities towards Adivasis. Under BJP rule, roads are being built, people are getting drinking water, organic farming & mainly Adivasis are enjoying their rights,” he added.

Congress, Communists, and Motha all together: Shah

Shah further asserted that “The Congress, Communists, and Motha are all together. While the first two are in coalition publicly, Motha is in alliance with them ‘under the table’. Tipra Motha wants to bring back Communist rule.”

Therefore, if Motha or Congress receive the vote, Shah said the Communists will win. So, click the Lotus button if you want to progress and peace, he continued.

Largest vaccination drive under PM Modi’s leadership

According to Shah, Prime Minister Modi oversaw the country's largest vaccination drive.

"In the past, individuals had to go to the Communist party cadre for every menial task, such as obtaining a ration card or cheap grains. The rule of the cadre has been replaced by the rule of the Constitution under our government, he claimed.

The Home Minister added that the state is progressing under the slogan of ‘HIRA’ – Highway, Internet, Railway, Airport, given by PM Modi.