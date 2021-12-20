Violent clashes at Gujarat BJP office during AAP protest; 70 arrested

Ahmedabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by its Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia, barged into the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar to register their protest over the recent leaking of a question paper of clerk recruitment exam, and clashed with activists of the ruling party on Monday, leaving an unspecified number of people injured, said police.

The Gandhinagar police registered an FIR against a mob of 500 people and arrested nearly 70 workers and leaders of the AAP, including Italia, for creating ruckus inside the state BJP headquarters, 'Kamalam', where police wielded lathis to control the situation, officials said.

Some policemen along with BJP workers received injuries, they said.

On learning about the clashes, police rushed to the spot and resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation, said Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Rana, adding many AAP workers and leaders, including Italia and Isudan Gadhvi, were detained from the spot.

While the BJP accused AAP members of engineering violence in their premises, the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit claimed the ruling party took the help of local police to attack their workers.

"We went to the BJP office to submit a memorandum about the paper leak. Though our protest was peaceful, AAP members were attacked by BJP workers and policemen. Several of our workers received serious injuries. We are planning to lodge a complaint in the court," said Gujarat AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani.

Later in the evening, based on a complaint given by BJP leader Shraddha Rajput, an FIR was registered at the Infocity police station against a mob of 500 people, including Italia and Gadhvi, said Gandhinagar district Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda.

The AAP workers were booked on charges of rioting, sexual harassment, assault, trespass, assault on public servants, wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly, among others, said Chavda.

"As per the FIR, a mob of around 500 persons created a ruckus inside the BJP office. Of these, we have already arrested 70, who were detained during the day. The arrested included main leaders like Italia, Gadhvi and Nikhil Savani. Some policemen along with some from the BJP received injuries during the violence," the SP told reporters.

Since women workers of the BJP had complained that Gadhvi misbehaved with them in an inebriated state, the AAP leader was taken to Gandhinagar's civil hospital for medical check-up and collection of samples, said Chavda, adding their results would arrive in the next few days.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Rana, AAP workers forcibly entered "Kamalam" after breaking its main gate, which led to an altercation between its members and those of the BJP.

In a video shared on the Facebook page of the Gujarat AAP, Italia and Gadhvi along with party workers were seen storming the state BJP headquarters demanding the resignation of Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) chairman Asit Vora over the paper leak incident.

AAP workers, including women, sat on the stairs of the main building and raised slogans against the BJP and its government, claiming though Vora was "solely" responsible for the leak of a question paper related to recruitment of head clerks, he was not yet removed from the post as he was associated with the ruling party.

Police have already arrested eight persons who were allegedly involved in accessing the question paper before the exam and selling it to candidates.

Some AAP workers showed their injury marks to the media claiming they were hit by police and BJP workers.

In a video aired by a news channel, police officials were seen shielding Gadhvi and a few others from BJP workers and hiding them in a security cabin in the premises before taking them away in a van.

In another video, AAP's women workers were seen engaged in an altercation with BJP leaders Shraddha Rajput and Shraddha Jha.

As per the FIR, AAP members used foul language, touched BJP's women workers in an inappropriate manner and even hit them with sticks attached to their banners that they were carrying during the protest.

While Italia and some others entered the premises from the main gate, several AAP workers barged into the state BJP office complex from the rear side, said Rajput in her complaint.

Rajput, in her complaint, alleged the AAP members assaulted policemen and broke the windscreen of a vehicle when the police tried to disperse the violent mob using force.

The FIR claimed some BJP members along with policemen were injured in the violence. PTI PJT RSY RSY

