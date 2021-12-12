Vikashsheel Insan Party ( VIP) Chief & Bihar Animal Husbandary Minister Mukesh Sahni has alleged that ally BJP has been constantly humiliating him ever since he has joined the NDA.

Sahni has been miffed with the BJP for denial of two ministerial berths for his party in Nitish Kumars Cabinet and also with denial of full tenure of 6 years of Member of Bihar Legislative council for Sahni after his defeat in the 2020 Bihar Vidhan sabha.

Mukesh Sahni, while expressing his angst against BJP MP Ajay Nishad said that " BJP MP Ajay Nishad is abusing me that, I have become a minister on the compensatory ground. He is abusing and humiliating me at the behest of the top brass of the BJP. BJP has made me an ally and they are abusing me. They should understand that the Bihar govt is based on the support of four parties and my VIP party has four MLAs and we are an important ally. People behind the curtain are forcing Ajay Nishad to abuse and humiliate me. They should come out of the curtain. I am not a weak person and I know how to fight. BJP is conspiring against me."

Sahni demands two departments in Nitish Cabinet

After the formation of the Bihar govt in Nov 2020, Nitish Kumar allocated 2 portfolios to Jitan Ram Manjhis HAM Patty from the Jdu quota, whereas allocated only one portfolio for the VIP from the BJP quota as advised by the leadership of the BJP.

Expressing his resentment on BJP for not fulfilling its promise Sahni said that "I have not put any condition. I will not ask for anything. When the time comes I will snatch it My party should get its due right and we will deliberate on this at the right time. This govt is based on the support of four parties, but there is a lack of coordination. I hope it will be set right during the course of time ."

VIP chief on Prohibition

After the recent hooch tragedy where 40 people lost their lives due to spurious liquor in three districts of Bihar, Sahni said that " prohibition is not being implemented properly. We are facing a huge loss to the state exchequer but prohibition is the right step. But every day, it comes to the fore that at the behest of police illegal liquor trade is flourishing. "

Mukesh Sahni on Caste Based Census

The caste-based census is being demanded by every party in Bihar except for the BJP. On this Mukesh Sahni said that " if the central govt do not agree for the caste-based census then the Bihar govt should do on its own expense. For this, an all-party meeting will be convened in Bihar soon ."

Mukesh Sahni had joined the NDA in Bihar after breaking ties with the RJD, just ahead of the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. Out of the 243 assembly seats, 122 went to JDU and 121 seats. JDU gave 7 seats to its ally HAM from its quota, whereas the BJP gave 11 seats to VIP from its quota. The BJP won 74 seats, whereas the JDU won 43 seats and HAM & VIP won 4 seats each.

After two MLAs of LJP & BSP defecting into JDU and support of one Independent Mla the strength of BJP JDU adds up to 120 MLAs, still two short of the majority mark.

Henceforth the support of both HAM & VIP becomes very crucial. Both Manjhi and Sahni have been constantly troubling the NDA. Recently Manjhi criticised Nitish Kumar's prohibition policy and demanded a 1000 crore budget for a minor irrigation department headed by his son, Santosh Manjhi.

40-year-old Sahni on the other hand is a hard bargainer and can cause a huge embarrassment to the BJP in the future. Realizing this the BJP has kept him on tenterhooks by denying him a full tenure of 6 years as a member of the legislative council, to begin with.

Image: ANI/PTI