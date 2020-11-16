VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani To Be Part Of Nitish Cabinet; Calls Out RJD's Attempt To Lure Him

In a big development, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani confirmed that he will be inducted into the Bihar Cabinet headed by Nitish Kumar on Monday. On Twitter, he shared the letter addressed to him by the Secretary to Bihar Governor which mentioned that he will be administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Raj Bhavan at 4.30 pm later in the day. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sahani alleged that his party was being lured by RJD with plum posts to help the Mahagatbandhan form the government.

While NDA just soared over the majority mark with 125 seats, the opposition alliance fell short with its candidates winning from only 110 constituencies. Sahani's statement comes amid speculation that the Mahagatbandhan was reaching out to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM, VIP and AIMIM. The VIP founder affirmed that he will stay with NDA.

VIP chief Mukesh Sahani remarked, "In 2019, I formed an alliance with him (Tejashwi Yadav). But at the last moment before the election, he backstabbed the son of an Extremely Backward Mallah and tried to kill my political future. At this juncture, Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Nitish Kumar gave 11 seats in the alliance and an MLC berth. We will stay with them (NDA)."

VIP's role in Bihar polls

Formerly a set designer in Bollywood, Sahani turned to politics by initially supporting BJP. He formed his own party on November 4, 2018. While he was a part of the press conference of Mahagatbandhan to announce the seat-sharing formula on October 3, Sahani stormed out saying that he had been backstabbed by RJD. Though he declared that his party would field candidates in all 243 seats of Bihar, VIP subsequently joined NDA and won 4 out of 11 seats in the Assembly election.

As NDA has a very slender majority in the state Assembly, VIP's 4 elected MLAs are expected to play a vital role. However, it is pertinent to note that Sahani has not been elected to either House of the Bihar legislature. As per sources, Katihar MLA Tarikishore Prasad and Betiah MLA Renu Devi who have been elected as the Leader and Deputy Leader of the BJP Legislative Party will take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

Bihar Assembly election

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively.

With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. On November 15, the NDA unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader, paving way for his 7th term as CM.

