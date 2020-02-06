VIRAL: 'I'll Never Let Anything Happen To Your Unemployment,' Says PM Modi To Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the Opposition for their questions on government's actions over unemployment. Taunting the opposition, PM Modi, speaking at the Motion of Thanks for President's address in the Lok Sabha, said that there is one work that he will never do and ensure that it is never done.

In his speech, PM Modi said "Ek kaam jo kabhi nahi karenge aur na hone denge...aapki berojgari nahi hatne denge (There is one work that we will never do and never let it happen is to allow your (Opposition's) unemployment to end."

Further talking about the initiative taken by the government PM Modi said, "We have kept the fiscal deficit in check. Price rise is also under check and there is macro-economic stability. Investor confidence should increase, the country's economy should be strengthened, for this, we have also taken several steps."

Rahul Gandhi's remark on unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a frontal attack on the Modi government over unemployment in the country and predicted that in six months from now, the Prime Minister will be unable to step out of his house as the youth would beat him with sticks. Addressing an election rally in Delhi on Thursday, Gandhi alleged that that youth are roaming on the streets and getting angry and restless due to lack of jobs. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be able to step out of his own home and face the youth of the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is giving speeches, won’t be able to come out of his home after six months. The youth of Hindustan will beat him with sticks. He doesn’t understand that the country can’t progress without giving jobs to the youth,” he said.

Rahul said there was no need for the Prime Minister to give lessons on nationalism and he should explain why was he not able to provide employment to the youth. “The youth now does not know what he has in store for the future. He has fear in his heart. Narendra Modi does not want the youth to get employment because unemployment is oxygen for his politics,” he said.

