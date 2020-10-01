Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi ‘dives’ Into Bushes, Congress Party Claims He Was Pushed

After being stopped at the Uttar Pradesh border, the Gandhi siblings, Rahul and Priyanka, on Thursday begun to proceed towards Hathras on foot, protesting the brutal rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman. Enroute to Hathras, the Gandhis along with Congress workers were stopped by UP police as the district administration had sealed the borders.

Rahul Gandhi was later arrested, with the former Congress president protesting that he had been lathicharged. In a video that has been accessed, evidence of a scrum is indeed visible, and Rahul Gandhi is even seen falling to the ground. However, an aspect of the manner of this fall is interesting to note.

In the aforementioned video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen grappling with authorities seemingly intent on not letting him proceed. Amid the pushing and shoving with persons obstructing his path and right in front of the cameras, Rahul Gandhi suddenly falls into a streetside bush at the Yamuna Expressway. If looked at closely, however, question-marks emerge as to the precise physice involved. While it is apparent he is being pushed backwards, the direction of his fall, which is sudden and dramatic, is towards his front and left, which is difficult to explain.

While a police officer can be seen at his front trying to stop him and at his back are Congress workers, there doesn't appear to be any telltale indication of a force considerable enough to explain him being flung in such a fashion.

Speaking to the media, the Wayanad MP alleged that police pushed him, lathi-charged him, adding that BJP leaders were allowed to pass. When asked about Gandhi's charge that he was pushed by the cops, a police officer present at the site said, "If something like that has happened, we will look into it."

#WATCH Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway,on his way to #Hathras pic.twitter.com/nhu2iJ78y8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Gandhis stopped at Hathras border

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi shared pictures of Congress workers hurt in the scuffle with the police. While the Gandhis have pressed on proceeding on foot, Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh said, "We have stopped them here as the Epidemic Act is being violated. We will not allow them to proceed forward".

हाथरस जाने से हमें रोका। राहुल जी के साथ हम सब पैदल निकले तो बारबार हमें रोका गया, बर्बर ढंग से लाठियाँ चलाईं। कई कार्यकर्ता घायल हैं। मगर हमारा इरादा पक्का है। एक अहंकारी सरकार की लाठियाँ हमें रोक नहीं सकतीं। काश यही लाठियाँ, यही पुलिस हाथरस की दलित बेटी की रक्षा में खड़ी होती। pic.twitter.com/lRq9kLSHJz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020

The UP police have arrested Rahul under section 188 - claiming he violated section 144 imposed in the district. The leader argued he wished to proceed on foot alone, but police insisted on arresting him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi and have been taken to a guest house.

The Gandhis' convoy was stopped near the Pari Chowk area in Greater Noida, following which the massive gathering of Congress workers along with the leaders started marching towards Hathras.

