Visva Bharati Violence: BJP Team Meets WB Governor, Urges Him To Take Up The Issue With PM

A 10-member team of BJP met and submitted a memorandum to Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal's Governor, on Tuesday. In a letter to the Governor, BJP's leaders requested him to take up the vandalism at the Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan, with the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is the de facto Chancellor of the university.

"With deep regret and utter astonishment, I Dr. Pankaj Kumar Roy, Convener, of the Intellectual Committee, condemn in the strongest of terms the vandalism and property destruction that was witnessed in the Visva Bharati University premises in recent times," wrote Dr. Pankaj Roy, convenor of BJP's Intellectual cell.

Read: WB's Visva Bharati Uni Temporarily Closed After Vandalism; Wants Miscreants To Compensate

'Rule of law should be upheld'

The letter also alleged that the events took place under the leadership of the local MLA of the ruling party. BJP's letter also said that the matter concerned itself with the unwanted politicization of the regular administrative work of fencing which started on August 17, 2020, as per the directives of Green Bench of the National Green Tribunal. The letter states that the events have brought utter shame and ignominy to the hallowed abode of Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore and his much cherished cultural legacies.

Read: Visva Bharati Violence: BJP MP Meets Bengal Governor; Demands CBI Inquiry

"In view of the prevailing situation we would like to present your esteemed office a memorandum and thereby request you to look into the matter as the honorable Governor of West Bengal, so that the wrongdoers are brought to justice and the rule of the law is subsequently upheld in the University premises," stated Dr. Roy's letter.

Read: Visva-Bharati: District Police Chief Visits Poush Mela Ground, Talks To Elderly Locals

The letter which had 9 other signatories, including writers, poets, and other eminent academicians, read, "We request your good office for establishing proper fencing of the University premises and approach the appropriate authority for deploying central agency to protect the property and premises with the highest priority. By using your esteemed office, we hope that the matters would be taken up with the Prime Minister of the country in the capacity of being the Chancellor of the University."

Read: Visva Bharati Violence: Campus Situation Remains Tense, Faculty To Work From Home

[Image credits: @jdhankhar1(Twitter)]