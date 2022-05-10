After Congress MP Shashi Tharoor cheered the banning of The Kashmir Files in Singapore, Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher came down heavily on him. To begin with, Tharoor shared a news item that highlighted the decision of the local authorities to not screen the film owing to its "provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims" and its potential to disrupt religious harmony. However, Agnihotri who helmed this movie pointed out on Twitter that Singapore has the most regressive censorship regime in the world and attached a list of banned films to buttress his point.

The controversy escalated as he posted a screenshot of a Twitter thread of Tharoor's late wife Sunanda Pushkar. She was found dead in her suite in Delhi’s Leela Hotel on January 17, 2014. In a purported tweet dated December 24, 2013, she opined, "So much is being done for minorities these days especially the ones who suffered riots. Why on earth are the Kashmiris ignored who suffered in 1989"? When a user attributed this to the fact that Kashmiri Hindus didn't have a leader to articulate their voice and bring this issue to the centre stage, she allegedly responded that her husband has barred her from speaking on the matter.

Based on these comments, Agnihotri asked Tharoor to delete his Tweet about the ban on his film in Singapore. Reacting to this row, acclaimed actor Anupam Kher opined, "Dear Shashi Tharoor, your callousness towards Kashmiri Hindus' genocide is tragic. If nothing else at least for Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards Kashmiri Pandits and not feel victorious about a country banning The Kashmir Files"!

Hey @ShashiTharoor,



Is this true that Late Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu?



Is the enclosed SS true?



If yes, then in Hindu tradition, to respect the dead, you must delete your tweet and apologise to her soul. https://t.co/3wgJQnkhVZ pic.twitter.com/98DPB4Gnj7 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

About 'The Kashmir Files'

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. It was declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states including Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. While this film has turned out to be a big box-office success, it has invited the ire of some opposition parties who either downplayed the trauma of Kashmiri Hindus or castigated the Centre for not helping them.

During his address at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital earlier on March 15, PM Modi lashed out at the "ecosystem" for trying to discredit The Kashmir Files and lauded the latter for showing the truth which was being suppressed for years. Observing that such movies should be made more often, he opined, "The so-called flag-bearers of freedom of expression, the entire bogey is now perturbed". Already, Agnihotri has announced that his next film will be 'The Delhi Files' which is likely to be based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.