Post Rahul Gandhi In Kashmir, Says Vivek Agnihotri After Congress Leader's Cambridge Rant

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Sunday castigated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at Cambridge University where the latter mentioned that he saw militants from a distance during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.

The Kashmir Files director posted a picture of Rahul Gandhi on Twitter where the Congress leader can be seen delivering his speech at Cambridge University. Agnihotri quoted Rahul Gandhi's speech in the picture. It reads, "An unknown man approached me. He told me he wanted to talk to me, Moments later, the man pointed towards some nearby people and revealed they were all terrorists, I thought I was in trouble because in that situation terrorists would kill me. But they did not do anything because this is the power of listening."

Taking a swipe at the Wayanad MP, Vivek Agnihotri mentioned in the caption, "Time to post @RahulGandhi ji in Kashmir. Terrorists will come, look at him, the ‘power of listening’ will ‘transmit’ and they will leave. A perfect non-violent solution to terrorism. Today’s Gandhi.”

Time to post @RahulGandhi ji in Kashmir. Terrorists will come, look at him, the ‘power of listening’ will ‘transmit’ and they will leave. A perfect non-violent solution to terrorism.

Today’s Gandhi. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GyebSo5ufl — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 5, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri renews attack

Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma also took a dig at the Congress leader. He asked, "Rahul says in Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn't target him. Why was this not reported to security agencies? Was there some understanding Congress had with these militants to protect Rahul?"

Rahul says in Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn’t target him.



Why was this not reported to security agencies? Was there some understanding Cong had with these militants to protect Rahul? pic.twitter.com/muUYF35p5g — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri went on to retweet CM Himanta's post and mentioned, "Who doesn’t know about the unbreakable friendship between the family of Delhi and the family of Gupkar Road. And who is behind terrorism in Kashmir.”

In yet another tweet, Agnihotri renewed his attack and went on to mock the Congress leader by sharing a clip of his Cambridge University speech. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "The only thing I have been obsessed with all my life is philosophy. I had no idea that it will evolve to such an unprecedented level in my lifetime by this genius philosopher. Wow! More power to him."

The series of stringing attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes after he delivered his speech at Cambridge University on 'Learning to Listen in the 21st century.' Apart from the 'Militant's' remark, he tabled several other subjects and issues including Pegasus, Indian democracy, and the Pulwama attack, among others. It has triggered a political slugfest and the BJP leaders are coming hard on his remarks.