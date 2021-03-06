Vizag Steel Plant Privatisation: YSRCP MP Opposes Move, Says AP CM Has Offered Solutions

Following the state-wide bandh at the Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam against the Centre's decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijayasai Reddy on Friday said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has given alternate ways other than privatisation that will produce income. The YSRCP leader also slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleging that the party leaders wanted to create drama as they were quiet for 10 days after the chief minister wrote a letter.

YSRCP leader slams TDP for 'creating drama'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also expressed opposition and the protest on Friday against the Centre's decision of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. However, Reddy during the protest said, "The state government is directly fighting the steel plant privatisation and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has shown alternative ways. If they are practiced, profits will come. The YSRCP opposes the decision to privatise the steel plant." A human chain was also formed by the YSRCP leaders during the protest.

Union Cabinet approves privatisation of RINL and VSP

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nearly all political parties of the state have participated in the protest (state-wide bandh which was observed peacefully on Friday). The protestor demanded the repeal of the order to privatise the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Visakhapatnam, also known as, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved the privatisation of RINL and VSP. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given approval for 100% strategic privatisation of steel-maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) including the giving up of management control by way of privatisation. RINL is a Corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Ltd. The RINL strategic sale proceeds would be part of the disinvestment target for the next fiscal. The government has budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore from disinvestment in the 2021-22 fiscal beginning April 1.

