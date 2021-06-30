VK Sasikala & 500 Others Slapped With FIR For Allegedly Threatening Former AIADMK Minister

The rift between the AIADMK leadership and VK Sasikala escalated after the Tamil Nadu police registered an FIR against her based on former Minister CV Shanmugam's complaint. Holding portfolios such as Law, Courts and Prisons in the previous government, he is currently the AIADMK Villupuram North district secretary. In a complaint lodged at the Roshanai Police Station on June 9, Shanmugam alleged that he received death threats and abusive calls from Sasikala's supporters after he made a statement against her on June 7.

Thus, the expelled AIADMK general secretary and 500 unidentified persons were booked under Sections 506 (1) (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 109 (punishment for abetment) of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act. This development assumes significance amid the leak of her telephonic conversations with multiple AIADMK cadres in which she is heard promising a fresh bid to reclaim the party post its debacle in the Assembly polls. However, the AIADMK leadership has already warned party cadres against having any connection with her and has sacked more than 20 workers in a statement of intent.

FIR registered against former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala based on a complaint filed by former Minister C V Shanmugam. The former minister had filed a Police complaint against Sasikala and her supporters for threatening through social media and mobile phones.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/spZzn6ee1U — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

Here is a copy of the FIR:

Sasikala's release and political exile

On January 27, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. But, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31 as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. After receiving a raucous welcome on her return to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader declared that she would enter full-fledged politics soon.

However, in a sudden change of stance on March 3, she decided to step aside from politics to ensure that "all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together" to defeat DMK in the TN Assembly polls. In another interesting turn of events on March 24, the then TN Deputy CM O Panneerselvam made a U-turn by hinting at the possibility of re-inducting her in AIADMK. The AIADMK coordinator told a Tamil news channel that he was ready to reconsider his stance on Sasikala's re-entry provided that she accepted the "internal democracy" in the party.

According to him, this decision would be taken on the grounds of "humanity" as she had been with Jayalalithaa for many decades. Maintaining that he did not suspect the expelled AIADMK general secretary of having a role in Jayalalithaa's death, Panneerselvam claimed that he suggested the formation of an inquiry commission so that she is cleared of all charges. Coming days ahead of the state election, OPS' intervention was perceived as a rebuff to E Palaniswami who refused to approve an alliance with the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK