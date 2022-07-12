VK Sasikala Breaks Silence On OPS' Ouster From AIADMK; 'General Council Meet Was Invalid'

Breaking her silence on O Panneerselvam's ouster from AIADMK, former party general secretary VK Sasikala cast aspersion on the E Palaniswami camp's authority to take such a decision. According to her, the General Council meeting which passed a resolution sacking OPS and his three supporters- R Vaithilingam, PH Manoj Pandian and ex-MLA JCD Prabakar was "invalid" as it was convened arbitrarily by those with a vested interest. Speaking to the media in Pudukottai on Monday, Sasikala reiterated that she was still the AIADMK general secretary.

VK Sasikala opined, "I consider the AIADMK general council meeting held today to be a meeting that can be done for personal interest. The general council meeting held today is definitely invalid because such events should not be held when the case filed by me in the High Court is pending". Without explicitly naming OPS, the late J Jayalalithaa's aide indicated that some leaders might be forced to start a new party if they are treated in such a manner. Interestingly, EPS was Sasikala's choice as the CM in 2017 after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case as OPS had rebelled against her back then.

MGR started a separate party because of the wrong situation in DMK. The same situation should not happen to anyone in the party he started. He created a situation where General Secretary should be elected by the grassroots workers, now they're not working in that way: VK Sasikala pic.twitter.com/1nuwyIMDVd — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Political upheaval in AIADMK

In a key development on Monday, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK ushering in a new chapter in the party's 50-year history. A long-time member of AIADMK, EPS was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 1989, 1991, 2011, 2016, and 2021 and also served a year-long stint in the Lok Sabha. Besides being the CM of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021, he has served the party in various capacities including that of Headquarters Secretary, Organizing Secretary and Propaganda Secretary.

At AIADMK's General Council meeting held at Vanagaram, a total of 16 resolutions were passed. This included the revival of the general secretary's post, enabling all primary members of the party to elect the general secretary which is expected in 4 months' time and the abolition of the posts of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator thereby lending a blow to OPS. Moreover, a resolution was adopted demanding Bharat Ratna for Periyar, MGR and J Jayalalithaa. Additionally, a new post of Deputy General Secretary was created who will be selected by the General Secretary.