VK Sasikala Deposits 10 Crore Fine In Court, Expected To Be Released In January 2021

Just days after VK Sasikala, a close aide of Former TN Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, said she may be released soon from the Bengaluru Parapanna Agrahara Jail, her fine amount of Rs 10 Cr has been paid this afternoon.

Sasikala who is serving imprisonment in Parappana Agrahara jail has deposited her fine of Rs 10 crore and 10 thousand on November 18 in Bengaluru sessions court.

The former AIADMK general secretary who is currently serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case was convicted by the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case along with two of her relatives - Illavarasi and Sudhakaran lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

"Sasikala's probable date of release is Jan 2021"

Earlier, in a reply to an RTI query filed by Bengaluru’s Lawyer and activist Narasimha Murthy, Bengaluru Central Prison's Public Information Officers had released a statement that Sasikala is expected to come out of the jail on January 27, 2021, upon paying the entire fine amount of Rs 10 crore. “Convict Sasikala's probable date of release is 27-01-2021 provided in-default fine is paid. A probable date would be 27-02-2022 if fine not paid,” the RTI reply read. The date of her release is likely to change as well if she utilises the parole facility.

Following speculations on her release date, In a letter written to her lawyer Raj Senthura Pandian on October 15, Sasikala had expressed confidence on being released by jail authorities soon and would inform him as soon as that happens.

Sasikala had been asked to pay Rs 10 Crore as fine failing which her release date will be extended to one more year, i.e February 27, 2022. But with her lawyers submitting the fine, most likely owing to her good conduct in prison, her release will be next year, January 27, 2021, mere three months away from the State's assembly elections.

Speaking with Republic, the former AIADMK general secretary's lawyer Advocate Raj Senthura Pandian said that they are waiting for the court proceedings to be completed smoothly and that any further updates related to the fine payment will only be known by today evening.

The vacuum created by Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016 has seen unprecedented changes in the state in recent years.

With the constant tussle between the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK party, political observers believe the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections will be a much-anticipated election for the state.

With the ball set rolling on Former AIADMK’s General secretary V.K Sasikala’s release date, the question remains what will be the turn of events unfurling before the 2021 TN Assembly elections.

